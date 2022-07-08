Shah Rukh Khan goes shirtless for a new TVC; fans call him ‘hot’. Watch video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again turned on the charm in a new advertisement for a luxury brand.

In the video, SRK is as playful as ever and at the end of the video, you get to see his dimpled smile.

As the TVC was shared on social media, Shah Rukh fans could not control their excitement. One fan commented on the video, “The SRK magic!!”. Another fan wrote, “So cute .” A fan praised his chiselled body which he flaunted in the TVC. “SRK looking so hot ” read a comment on the post. Many fans also left heart emojis for Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.