scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan goes shirtless for a new TVC; fans call him ‘hot’. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan's fans were excited to see their favourite star in a new avatar. The actor dropped his rugged look for a new TVC.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 9:38:28 pm
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan in a new TV commercial. (Photo: godrejmagic/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again turned on the charm in a new advertisement for a luxury brand.

In the video, SRK is as playful as ever and at the end of the video, you get to see his dimpled smile.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan: 30 years ago, a star was born and his ‘adaa’ still has it

As the TVC was shared on social media, Shah Rukh fans could not control their excitement. One fan commented on the video, “The SRK magic!!”. Another fan wrote, “So cute .” A fan praised his chiselled body which he flaunted in the TVC. “SRK looking so hot ” read a comment on the post. Many fans also left heart emojis for Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Urfi Javed
Meet Uorfi Javed, Ranveer Singh’s favourite ‘fashion icon’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement