Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai post being honoured at Red Sea International Festival, fans can’t stop gushing over his looks

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured at the second edition of Red Sea International Festival in Jeddah. He returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

Shah Rukh KhanActor Shah Rukh is Khan back to Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/varinderchawla)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at Mumbai’s international airport as he made his way to his car. The actor was taken to his car amid heavy security as manager Pooja Dadlani accompanied him. The actor was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the Red Sea International Festival, where he was given the Honorary Yusr award.

SRK was dressed casually in cargo pants, black T-shirt and a jacket and completed the look with sunglasses. He quickly sat in the car and left for home as fans started gathering around him. The actor has also shot a part of his upcoming film Dunki in Saudi Arabia.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s video –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

While some followers were quick to notice that a fan, who was running after Shah Rukh with flowers was ignored, others just expressed their love for the actor. A user commented, “Bechare ka phool le lete kya ho jata wo khush ho jata galat karte hain ye log public ke sath.” (Should have taken the flowers, they would have been happy). Another person commented, “Awww he’s terrific”. A fan admired Shah Rukh and wrote, “Mashallah after Umrah.”

The actor gave a heartfelt speech upon being honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival, which also saw celebrities from across the world in attendance. Shah Rukh in his speech spoke about cinema bringing together the world. He said, “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who has always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan opens up about acting break, says daughter Suhana asked him ‘Why aren’t you working?’

The actor further added, “For me and for all of us present here, ‘film is life’. It is what keeps the moment present, what keeps the beauty resplendent, and what affirms the essence of being alive. Film is the language in which the modern world converses. It is the new idiom in literature through which stories are exchanged in an overwhelming visual and virtual world.”

Shah Rukh’s iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was also screened at the film festival, where both the lead actors of the film were present. A candid moment from the film festival went viral, when Hollywood actor Sharon Stone gave a interesting reaction upon realising that she is seated next to Shah Rukh. She is seen saying, ‘Oh My God’ in the video.

 

Besides Shah Rukh and Sharon, other celebrities to attend the festival were Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, AR Rahman, Guy Ritchie, filmmaker Oliver Stone and Egyptian icon Yousra among others. Before attending the festival, Shah Rukh also performed Umrah at Mecca.

The actor has wrapped up the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. However, his first release in 2023 is going to be Pathaan. Besides these two, the actor will also be seen in his first pan -Indian project Jawan, directed by Tamil director Atlee.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 12:23:50 pm
