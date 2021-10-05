Shah Rukh Khan gets support after son Aryan Khan’s arrest: From Shashi Tharoor to Mika Singh, who said what

Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been at the receiving end of incessant trolling since son Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested during a recent Narcotics Control Bureau raid. Many in Bollywood have now reacted, making sharp comments on what they perceive as a ‘witch-hunt’ after Aryan’s arrest in Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan Khan was detained on Saturday night by the Narcotics Control Bureau after drugs were found on the cruise he was on. He was later arrested along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant and sent to further NCB custody till October 7.

Among the first people to speak up in support of Shah Rukh was his Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who not only empathised with the actor as a parent but also slammed people for making Bollywood a “soft target”.

“Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all. “For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It’s the price of fame (sic),” she wrote in a series of tweets.

Actor Pooja Bhatt also voiced her support for Shah Rukh in a tweet as she wrote, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted he was aghast at the abuse that Shah Rukh Khan was being subjected to. Asking for empathy, he wrote, “The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also spoke as a parent as he tweeted that it all the judgments against Shah Rukh and his family were disrespecting a parent-child relationship.

It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 4, 2021

Aryan’s mother Gauri’s close friend Sussanne Khan also posted on social media that she stood by the family. “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood,” she tweeted.

Sussanne added that Aryan is a “good kid”. “It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. 🙌 I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh,” read her post.

During a promotional event in Delhi on Sunday, actor Suniel Shetty also shared his views on the intense media scrutiny on Bollywood. Suniel’s son Ahan is good friends with Aryan. Before Aryan was arrested, Shetty appealed to media to “give the child a breather”.

“Whenever something happens in the industry, the media goes all out. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. He is a child, taking care of him is our responsibility,” the actor told reporters.

Musician Mika Singh passed a sarcastic comment about Aryan’s arrest, asking if the young man was the only person on such a big cruise.

Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..

Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.. pic.twitter.com/BJ72yHpkl5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 5, 2021

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s son Sikander also said that law should be allowed to take its own course. “All I can say is that when it comes to anything that involves the law, let it take its own course,” he said during a media interaction. “How can I just go around and say ‘he is guilty, she is guilty, ye murderer hai, woh murderer hai’? Do you even have any idea how you can destroy someone’s life with your loose mouth talking about, him or anybody else? I think it’s very important as a human being to first know facts, you can’t loosely talk about anyone.”

Actor Viveck Vaswani, who worked with Shah Rukh in a number of films in 90s, also tweeted, “SRK was my friend then, when he wasn’t a star or celebrity. His children are like mine. He and his family are mine. We don’t blow according to the wind.”