scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport Sunday night with sons Aryan and Abram. However, a fan-moment left him quite angry. Here's what transpired.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 9:04:56 am
aryan khan, shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport on Sunday night coming back from a holiday with sons Aryan and Abram.

After finishing a schedule of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan had recently returned home. And seems like he instantly took off with sons Aryan and Abram and sister Shehnaz to spend some quality time together. On Sunday night, the Bollywood star was spotted at the airport with them. And while fans loved how SRK walked out holding Abram’s hands, it was Aryan Khan’s protective avatar that left netizens impressed.

In a video shared by a paparazzo’s social media page, Shah Rukh was seen stepping out of the airport holding Abram close, while Aryan walked behind him. As he moved ahead, a fan tried to grab the star’s arm without permission or any indication to click a photo. SRK snapped his arm away and moved a step back looking quite angry. Aryan instantly stepped in, calmed him and led his father out with his hands wrapped around him, protectively.

Also Read |When Shah Rukh Khan confessed wife Gauri preferred Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan’s acting over his: ‘She feels I ham a lot’. Watch

Fans were left quite impressed seeing Aryan’s maturity. They posted comments like, “Son is protective 👏,” “Aryan has my whole heart he just controlled srk”, “Best son Aryan,” among others. They also defended Shah Rukh Khan and expressed displeasure at the fan who tried to get too close to him. A social media user wrote, ” What kind of behavior…how can he touch him without permission,” while another added, “That person nearly missed a slap 😂😂😂 what is that behaviour.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Shah Rukh and his family members have kept a very low social profile after Aryan Khan was arrested in October last year in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. But now they are back to making public appearances. He was given a clean chit from the NCB on the same case earlier this year.

Watch Video |Fans call Shah Rukh Khan ‘Dilli ka launda’ as he dances to Punjabi song ‘Na Ja’. Watch

As per the paparazzo’s page, Shah Rukh Khan’s sister Shehnaaz also accompanied the trio on the trip. Other than them, SRK’s manager is also seen in the video with her daughter in tow.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
Promise now, pay later ails power sectorPremium
Promise now, pay later ails power sector

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently co-produced Darlings with Alia Bhatt, a film that’s garnering rave reviews. The actor also has three films lined up for release next year — Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 09:04:56 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

4

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

5

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
Commonwealth Games

India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Glimpses from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Paris vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement