Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

After finishing a schedule of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan had recently returned home. And seems like he instantly took off with sons Aryan and Abram and sister Shehnaz to spend some quality time together. On Sunday night, the Bollywood star was spotted at the airport with them. And while fans loved how SRK walked out holding Abram’s hands, it was Aryan Khan’s protective avatar that left netizens impressed.

In a video shared by a paparazzo’s social media page, Shah Rukh was seen stepping out of the airport holding Abram close, while Aryan walked behind him. As he moved ahead, a fan tried to grab the star’s arm without permission or any indication to click a photo. SRK snapped his arm away and moved a step back looking quite angry. Aryan instantly stepped in, calmed him and led his father out with his hands wrapped around him, protectively.

Fans were left quite impressed seeing Aryan’s maturity. They posted comments like, “Son is protective 👏,” “Aryan has my whole heart he just controlled srk”, “Best son Aryan,” among others. They also defended Shah Rukh Khan and expressed displeasure at the fan who tried to get too close to him. A social media user wrote, ” What kind of behavior…how can he touch him without permission,” while another added, “That person nearly missed a slap 😂😂😂 what is that behaviour.”

Shah Rukh and his family members have kept a very low social profile after Aryan Khan was arrested in October last year in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. But now they are back to making public appearances. He was given a clean chit from the NCB on the same case earlier this year.

As per the paparazzo’s page, Shah Rukh Khan’s sister Shehnaaz also accompanied the trio on the trip. Other than them, SRK’s manager is also seen in the video with her daughter in tow.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently co-produced Darlings with Alia Bhatt, a film that’s garnering rave reviews. The actor also has three films lined up for release next year — Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki.