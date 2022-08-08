Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

August 8, 2022 9:04:56 am
After finishing a schedule of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan had recently returned home. And seems like he instantly took off with sons Aryan and Abram and sister Shehnaz to spend some quality time together. On Sunday night, the Bollywood star was spotted at the airport with them. And while fans loved how SRK walked out holding Abram’s hands, it was Aryan Khan’s protective avatar that left netizens impressed.
In a video shared by a paparazzo’s social media page, Shah Rukh was seen stepping out of the airport holding Abram close, while Aryan walked behind him. As he moved ahead, a fan tried to grab the star’s arm without permission or any indication to click a photo. SRK snapped his arm away and moved a step back looking quite angry. Aryan instantly stepped in, calmed him and led his father out with his hands wrapped around him, protectively.
Fans were left quite impressed seeing Aryan’s maturity. They posted comments like, “Son is protective 👏,” “Aryan has my whole heart he just controlled srk”, “Best son Aryan,” among others. They also defended Shah Rukh Khan and expressed displeasure at the fan who tried to get too close to him. A social media user wrote, ” What kind of behavior…how can he touch him without permission,” while another added, “That person nearly missed a slap 😂😂😂 what is that behaviour.”
View this post on Instagram
Shah Rukh and his family members have kept a very low social profile after Aryan Khan was arrested in October last year in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. But now they are back to making public appearances. He was given a clean chit from the NCB on the same case earlier this year.
As per the paparazzo’s page, Shah Rukh Khan’s sister Shehnaaz also accompanied the trio on the trip. Other than them, SRK’s manager is also seen in the video with her daughter in tow.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently co-produced Darlings with Alia Bhatt, a film that’s garnering rave reviews. The actor also has three films lined up for release next year — Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Daily Briefing: ISRO’s setback, India’s double dose in triple jump
With the creases ironed out, Samsung now has the opportunity to make foldables mass market
Revisiting Fahadh Faasil’s Joji: Chilling and numbing, one of his finest performances yet
Delhi: Two men held for stealing, reselling phones after altering its settings
‘If you cannot protect and dream for yourself, nobody else can’: Rashmika Mandanna
Rajasthan stampede: 3 dead, 2 injured at Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar
CWG Day 11 schedule: India eye gold in Hockey, Badminton and Table Tennis on final day of Commonwealth Games 2022
Harmanpreet & Co. falter at end to miss women’s cricket gold
Rajasthan: Woman alleges rape on pretext of marriage, case filed
Light to moderate rain in parts of Rajasthan, yellow alert issued for next 3 days
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold, Sagar Ahlawat settles for silver in boxing, shuttlers Srikanth, Gayatri-Treesa win bronze medals
Rajasthan reports 600 fresh Covid-19 cases