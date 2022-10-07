scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Food is served at 3 am at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s get-togethers at Mannat, reveals Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh shares details about the parties that happen at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's residence Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish DeshmukhRiteish Deshmukh spoke about parties at Mannat. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently spilled details about the parties hosted at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s residence Mannat. Gatherings at Mannat are grand affairs, whether it is Shah Rukh’s Diwali party or a normal get-together. Through pictures and videos, we get a glimpse into the parties, but nobody truly knows what goes on behind the scenes or how the party starts and ends.

In an Unfiltered by Samdish episode, Riteish was asked to reveal some interesting facts about Mannat. He said, “Whenever there is a get-together at Mannat, the food is set at 3 am. But the best thing about Mannat is that the host, when you are leaving and walking towards your car, he comes himself and opens the door of your car, to say goodbye. And that is Shah Rukh Khan for you.”

Gauri Khan had spoken about Shah Rukh Khan walking every guest at their party to their car and had complained about this habit on the show Koffee with Karan Season 7. She had said, “He is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house.”

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was recently seen in the film Plan A Plan B. Helmed by Rajat Arora, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila.

