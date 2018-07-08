Shah Rukh Khan is all hearts for wife Gauri, shares selfie on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan shares adorable selfie with Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan shares adorable selfie with Gauri Khan.

The one love story Bollywood audience has never been able to forget is of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The two lovebirds have often personified the saying that some relationships are made in heaven. Every time SRK and Gauri have made an appearance together, they have grabbed eyeballs. Now, the two shared a selfie together which was posted by the king of romance on his Twitter account.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are spending some quality time with their children — Suhana Khan, AbRam and Aryan Khan — in Europe. The Zero actor took to Twitter and shared a selfie with his wife and captioned the image as, “After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken…she’s @gaurikhan all heart!”

After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken…she’s @gaurikhan all heart! pic.twitter.com/QfAJajRlim — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 7, 2018

Both Shah Rukh and Gauri have been sharing adorable pictures of their kids as well on the social media. Gauri shared a picture of AbRam and Aryan, which went viral on the internet. SRK had also shared an image with Suhana, which had become the talk of the town.

Aryan Khan shared a picture with little brother AbRam on his Instagram. (Photo credit: Aryan Khan/Instagram) Aryan Khan shared a picture with little brother AbRam on his Instagram. (Photo credit: Aryan Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan poses with son Aryan and Abram. (Photo credit: Gauri Khan/Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan poses with son Aryan and Abram. (Photo credit: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

On Friday evening, Aryan took to his official Instagram account and shared a photograph of himself with his younger brother AbRam. The two looked adorable but what caught our attention was the caption that read, “Nobody lays a hand on my brother.” Now that is adorable.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial will see Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged man. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. Zero is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.

