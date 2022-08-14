Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’

Gauri Khan made Shah Rukh Khan’s fans happy as she posted a photo that features the couple with their sons Aryan Khan and Abram Khan. The family seems to be supporting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ trend. It is an initiative by the central government to urge Indians to be a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and aims at encouraging people to hoist national flags in their homes from August 13 to 15, ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day.

Dressed in white, the Khans posed with a giant Indian flag in the background flying high in their house Mannat. Gauri captioned the post, “Happy Independence Day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

SRK waves to the FANs who were present outside Mannat 🇮🇳 BOLLYWOOD PRIDE OF INDIA #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/TwUtVcwx4B — Amaan Khan (@AmaanSRKian) August 14, 2022

In other news, Shah Rukh is already making headlines for his yet-to-be-released films. After #BoycottPathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have come out in support of the superstar and have made #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow trend on social media.

The boycott trend has been a hot topic of discussion for filmmakers and actors in the recent past, with many users boycotting Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actioner is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Loyal Shah Rukh Khan fans seem to be quite worried regarding SRK’s comeback film Pathaan, which will see the actor on the big screen after a gap of four years. To save the film from any kind of backlash on social media, his fans have been making many posts since Sunday morning in support of the film.

From Shah Rukh Khan’s behaviour with a fan to Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit in 2020 to a morphed poster of the film, many reasons were given by some trolls to boycott Pathaan. But at the same time, SRK fans, who went ballistic after his cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, cannot wait to see more of their ‘King Khan’.

“#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow I don’t care about lal singh chadda ..but sharukh khan is emotion..❤️,” wrote a fan while another posted “Pathaan will lift up Bollywood. Mark this tweet. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow.”

See some posts from SRK fans here:

Pathaan has so much power that no hater can beat this.#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/Ao9xNXITJA — maha… (@MahaSRK1___) August 14, 2022

Both of our tags are trending

Big moment for us 🔥🔥#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow

BOLLYWOOD PRIDE OF INDIA pic.twitter.com/TAv8MC12f0 — Gawd x SRK (@gawd_SRK) August 14, 2022

The film’s director Sidharth Anand recently said that Pathaan has been designed as the biggest action spectacle from the Hindi film industry Talking about Shah Rukh Sidharth said in a statement We have the most loved superstar of our generation with us.#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/FUrXGgkT4Q — Herry (@Oyepathaan) August 14, 2022

King Of Bollywood Coming @iamsrk

Get Ready For The Blast on 25 Jan#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/7cIfqp44Io — Arthhh..! (@iSRKzArth) August 14, 2022

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan will first be seen in two other films too, which include Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.