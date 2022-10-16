Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan join AbRam and Taimur at Taekwondo match , watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan and children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam were spotted at a Taekwondo training academy on Sunday. The Khan family, who were attending a competition, were joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

The pictures and videos of the families arriving at the training academy are doing rounds on the internet. While Aryan Khan kept his arrival lowkey, Suhana, Gauri and AbRam smiled and posed for the cameras. Much to the disappointment of the paparazzi, Shah Rukh hid himself behind an umbrella as he reached the venue. Apart from Shah Rukh and Aryan, the other members of the Khan family were all twinning in white.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur also arrived for the event, with Taimur all decked up in his Dobok attire. The couple, however, were twinning in matching blue outfits. Kareena, who was holding Taimur’s hand, looked back at the cameras and waved at the paparazzis.

Earlier in May, Kareena had shared a picture of Taimur in his Taekwondo uniform. Taimur had received the yellow belt and mommy Kareena was all hearts for her son.

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped the shoot of her OTT debut project titled The Devotion of Suspect X. The feature film directed by Sujoy Ghosh is based on the Japanese novel of the same name. As for Saif, the actor was recently seen in the film Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in the much-awaited film Pathaan opposite John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. He recently made a grand comeback with a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama Brahmastra. The actor also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.