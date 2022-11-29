scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Darjeeling honeymoon was paid for by Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman makers; entire team travelled with them for shoot

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman starred Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. The Aziz Mirza film turned 30 this November.

srk and gauriShah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in October 1991. (Photo: Express Archives)

As Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla-starrer feel-good film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) turned 30 recently (November 13), its writer and associate director Manoj Lalwani revealed an interesting tidbit related to the shooting of Aziz Mirza’s directorial debut.

While chatting with Bollywood Hungama, Lalwani revealed that the film’s lead star Shah Rukh had celebrated his honeymoon while shooting for the movie. SRK got married to Gauri in the middle of his shoot for the film and celebrated his honeymoon in Darjeeling. The entire crew had travelled to scenic Darjeeling as well to shoot the introduction bit of the movie.

“Yes. Shah Rukh Khan got married in Delhi. Then, he had his honeymoon in Darjeeling. We also accompanied Shah Rukh and Gauri as we had to shoot his intro scene in the film. I still remember the whole crew had travelled in train in second class. It was a difficult, 36-hour journey. I was lucky as Aziz bhai (director Aziz Mirza) asked me to join him, Shah Rukh and Gauri on the flight,” Manoj Lalwani told Bollywood Hungama.

Lalwani further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s honeymoon was paid for by the film’s makers.

“So yeah, Shah Rukh ka honeymoon Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman ke production ke khaate pe hua! (Their honeymoon was paid for by the production team). It was quite cold in Darjeeling. There was no heater in Shah Rukh’s room. Aziz bhai and I were in the same room. We had a heater and we gave it to Shah Rukh and Gauri,” the writer signed off on a positive note.

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman starred Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. The movie is said to be loosely inspired by the Raj Kapoor classic Shree 420.

