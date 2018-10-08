Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam celebrate Gauri Khan’s birthday

Gauri Khan started her birthday morning with Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam on Monday wished Gauri Khan a very happy birthday and captured the moment by clicking selfies. Gauri took to Twitter and shared the photos with a caption that read, “With half of my better halves on my birthday…the other halves in school!”

In the photos, we cannot help but notice the morning glow on the birthday girl, who has turned 48 today. But it is AbRam’s expression that reflects our Monday morning mood – grumpy. It seems the little one is not a morning person as we see him almost frowning in the photos.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has the right amount of swag.

With half of my better halves on my birthday…the other halves in school! pic.twitter.com/ffTkdvP9u1 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 7, 2018

Recently, SRK expressed his will to meet Malala Yousafzai. In response to Malala’s tweet, SRK wrote, “Most certainly would love to do it & meeting u will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his Aanand L Rai directorial titled Zero. In the film, the actor will be playing a vertically challenged man named Bauaa Singh.

““The story needed Shah Rukh Khan and that’s why he is there. It’s not that ‘now let me work with Shah Rukh Khan’, that was not the decision. I needed somebody as strong as him to come onboard because you need to be a very self-assured actor to play this role,” director Aanand L Rai said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Apart from SRK, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film will release on December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd