Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Navya Naveli Nanda and others attend birthday bash of producer Amritpal Bindra. See pics

While Shah Rukh Khan's family, wife Gauri and son Aryan were clicked arriving at the party, the superstar avoided the paparazzi as he remained seated behind a black curtain in his car.

srkStars were clicked arriving at the big bash-- from Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan to Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

The birthday bash of producer Amritpal Singh Bindra was a star-studded affair, as several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan among others attended the bash.

Katrina Kaif smiled for the paparazzi and greeted them from her car as she arrived at the bash while actor-dancer Nora Fathei drove herself to the party.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, rumoured couples Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nora Fatehi, Qala actor Triptii Dimri, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh among others were also in attendance.

 

See pictures:

Gauri Khan clicked arriving at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra at the birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan spooted arriving at the party. (Photo: Screengrab Varinder Chawla Instagram) Navya Naveli Nanda clicked arriving at the party. (Photo: Screengrab Varinder Chawla Instagram) Aryan Khan at the party. (Photo: Screengrab Varinder Chawla Instagram)

On the work front, Aryan Khan is all set to enter the entertainment industry as he announced that he was done with the writing part of his first project and will soon be taking it on the floors.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan displays trademark warm-hearted wit in reaction to son Aryan Khan’s debut project announcement: ‘No early mornings’

It was previously reported that SRK had roped in Israeli director Lior Raz of Fauda fame to mentor Aryan on the project. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Suhana will be seen alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and many others in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Based on the Archies comics, the film is set to release in 2023. SRK will also be returning to the movies in 2023 after a four-year gap with Pathaan. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan next year.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 12:37:34 pm
