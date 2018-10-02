Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Clean India

Shah Rukh Khan has asked his followers to come forward and fulfil the dream of a Clean India. Shah Rukh Khan has asked his followers to come forward and fulfil the dream of a Clean India.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and to mark four years of the national cleanliness campaign Swachh Bharat, Shah Rukh Khan has asked his many followers to come forward and fulfil the dream of a Clean India. In a series of videos that the actor has shared on his official Twitter handle, he can be heard talking about the hazards of open defecation, health risks of unclean toilets and benefits of waste management.

The first video, with the caption “Milkar karein apne Raashtrapita aur apne Pradhan Mantriji ke ek #SwachhBharat ke sapne ko saakaar (come together to fulfil the dream of a Clean India seen by the Father of the Nation and your Prime Minister)”, has him talking about the effects of open defecation on human health and the diseases caused by it.

Sharing the second video, the Zero actor has written, “Ek kadam swachhata ki oar… @SwachhBharatGov @PMOIndia #MyCleanIndia #SwachhBharat.” Here the actor emphasises on the importance of cleanliness of toilets. He appeals people to clean the floor and toilet seat after use.

In the last video, Shah Rukh suggests throwing the wet and dry waste separately. He tweeted, “Kyunki desh humse hai aur hum desh se…@SwachhBharatGov @PMOIndia #SwachhBharat #MyCleanIndia.”

Not just Shah Rukh, other Bollywood actors have also come out to support the cause. Helicopter Eela actor Kajol tweeted, “More Gandhiji always said, be the change you want to see. This Gandhi Jayanti let’s remember what he stood for. #SwachhataHiSeva #MyCleanIndia.”

Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and others took to their social media accounts and remembered the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

