Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s funny comment on daughter Suhana’s picture sets ‘dad goals’ for fans. See here

As Pathaan releases in theatres today, Shah Rukh Khan announced on Twitter that he's planning to spend the day with his kids.

Shah Rukh Khan- Suhana KhanShah Rukh Khan drops a funny comment on daughter Suhana's new pictures. (Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan/ Instagram)
Ahead of Pathaan‘s theatrical release today, Shah Rukh Khan has been spending more time than usual on social media. While the superstar has been conducting several AMA sessions with his fans on Twitter, he also didn’t neglect to comment on his daughter Suhana Khan’s new pictures on Instagram.

On Monday, Suhana shared a few pictures of herself from the grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Suhana looked ethereal in an elegant black dress. Fans showered love on Suhana’s photos, but SRK’s comment tickled everybody’s funny bone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Commenting on Suhana’s picture, Shah Rukh called her “elegant” and then joked how differently she dresses at home. He wrote, “Too elegant baby….so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!.” Responding to her father’s comment, Suhana chuckled and wrote, “@iamsrk Thanks 😋😋😋.”

Also read |As Shah Rukh Khan returns with Pathaan, fan clubs book theatres to celebrate 'SRK festival' amid a spectacular advance booking

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an Indian adaption of the popular comics, on Netflix. The star-in-the-making received a lot of traction on social media. Apart from her father, others to comment on her pictures were her friend and actor Ananya Panday, who wrote, “Pretty girl suzie ❤️,” while Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “My suuuuuuuu😍.” A fan wrote, “SRK is setting dad goals and how,” and another commented, “every embarrassing dad ever! :D.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh often drops comments on Suhana’s pictures. On Diwali last year, he had written in reaction to pictures of Suhana wearing a saree, “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time… so elegant and graceful (did you tie the saree yourself?).”

SRK and his wife Gauri have three children — Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. On Monday, when a fan asked him on Twitter what he’ll be doing on the day of Pathaan’s release (January 25), the superstar responded by writing, “Kal main sir apne bacchhon ke saath baithunga…bas (tomorrow I’ll only spend time with my kids).”

SRK’s Pathaan has hit cinema halls today, ending his over four-year-long sabbatical from starring roles. He now has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 09:43 IST
Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
