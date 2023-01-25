Shah Rukh Khan’s funny comment on daughter Suhana’s picture sets ‘dad goals’ for fans. See here

Ahead of Pathaan‘s theatrical release today, Shah Rukh Khan has been spending more time than usual on social media. While the superstar has been conducting several AMA sessions with his fans on Twitter, he also didn’t neglect to comment on his daughter Suhana Khan’s new pictures on Instagram.

On Monday, Suhana shared a few pictures of herself from the grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Suhana looked ethereal in an elegant black dress. Fans showered love on Suhana’s photos, but SRK’s comment tickled everybody’s funny bone.

Commenting on Suhana’s picture, Shah Rukh called her “elegant” and then joked how differently she dresses at home. He wrote, “Too elegant baby….so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!.” Responding to her father’s comment, Suhana chuckled and wrote, “@iamsrk Thanks 😋😋😋.”

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an Indian adaption of the popular comics, on Netflix. The star-in-the-making received a lot of traction on social media. Apart from her father, others to comment on her pictures were her friend and actor Ananya Panday, who wrote, “Pretty girl suzie ❤️,” while Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “My suuuuuuuu😍.” A fan wrote, “SRK is setting dad goals and how,” and another commented, “every embarrassing dad ever! :D.”

Shah Rukh often drops comments on Suhana’s pictures. On Diwali last year, he had written in reaction to pictures of Suhana wearing a saree, “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time… so elegant and graceful (did you tie the saree yourself?).”

SRK and his wife Gauri have three children — Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. On Monday, when a fan asked him on Twitter what he’ll be doing on the day of Pathaan’s release (January 25), the superstar responded by writing, “Kal main sir apne bacchhon ke saath baithunga…bas (tomorrow I’ll only spend time with my kids).”

SRK’s Pathaan has hit cinema halls today, ending his over four-year-long sabbatical from starring roles. He now has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.