Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan flags off ILT20 in Pathaan style, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan promoted his film Pathaan at the International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai. (Photo: KolkataKnightRiders/Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the opening ceremony of DP World International League T20 (ILT20) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Pathaan actor, who is also the co-owner of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, reached the location in an all-black outfit and was seen smiling and waving at fans.

In the videos doing rounds on the internet, Shah Rukh can be seen saying a dialogue from Pathaan at the opening ceremony. The crowd can be heard screaming and cheering for the actor when he says, “Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath mai pataake bhi layega.” Pathaan director Siddharth Anand also accompanied Shah Rukh.

 

 

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan chatting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development in UAE, is also doing rounds on the internet.

Shah Rukh and Siddharth Anand are also set to witness the screening of Pathaan trailer on the Burj Khalifa on January 14.

Nelson D‘Souza, Vice President, International Distribution at YRF, said, “Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences. We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rakh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa.”

Pathaan is all set to hit theatres on January 25. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 21:38 IST
