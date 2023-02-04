Shah Rukh Khan has befitting reply for Twitter user who doubts Pathaan’s box office numbers: ‘Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?’

The success of Pathaan is being hailed by every Shah Rukh Khan fan and also the Hindi film industry, which was struggling for the past two years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has earned around Rs 725 crore worldwide and is on its way to becoming the highest-earning Bollywood film ever in the domestic market. However, a few trolls are questioning the box office of the movie. On Saturday, Shah Rukh responded to one of them.

During an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, one Twitter user asked him, “@iamsrk #Pathaan ka real collection kitna he? #AskSRK.” The actor replied, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai (What is your accountant saying)??”

5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? https://t.co/P2zXqTFmdH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Displaying more wit, the actor also replied to a Twitter user who asked when he plans to play his age on screen. Shah Rukh is 57 years old. The person wrote to SRK, “#AskSRK tum iss tarah hero ka role karoge ya kabhi film mein hero or heroine ka father ban ne ka plan hai @iamsrk 😎😃🙋❤️ (Are you going to continue playing hero or will you ever play a father to the lead actors in a film?)” Shah Rukh wrote back, “Tum baap bano…main hero hi theek hoon (You be a father, I am doing fine as a hero).”

Tum baap bano…main hero hi theek hoon. https://t.co/E7UfidumyN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Shah Rukh essays the role of a spy in Pathaan. And despite the film’s high-octane action and demanding stunt-work, Shah Rukh’s age is acknowledged in a couple of scenes, when Pathaan asks for a breather during a fight, and later, when Salman Khan’s Tiger arrives with painkillers.

Next, Shah Rukh will most likely be seen in an action avatar in Atlee’s new film, Jawan. Later in the year, he is set to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.