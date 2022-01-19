scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan returns to Instagram for the 1st time since Aryan Khan’s arrest, talks of success in new TVC

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from social media ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs on cruise case in October. The actor has been keeping a low profile since then.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 19, 2022 1:09:39 pm
shah rukh khan social media postShah Rukh Khan has posted for the first time on Instagram ever since Aryan Khan's bail. (Photo: Disney+Hotstar)

Shah Rukh Khan has made Wednesday afternoon a delight for his fans. After a long hiatus, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood has shared a video of himself on social media. The video is a TVC of a television brand, but the fans of SRK are happy to have their ‘king back’.

In the TV commercial, Shah Rukh talks about success and how it “reflects in everything you do”. It also features his wife Gauri Khan. The delighted fans of the actor showered love on him in the comments section as they dropped heart emojis. One of them wrote, “King is Back♥️😍🔥👑”. Another wrote, “Finally u are back❤️❤️❤️” A user added, “Good to see SRK’s post after so long…. Love srk always❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from social media ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs on cruise case in October last year. He has maintained a low profile since then and has not made any public appearance. He was seen only at a virtual event of a car company with which he has been associated for a long time. He has also been missing from social media even though his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana often share posts.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been working on Sidharth Anand’s Pathan that marks his return to the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the film yet.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh is also working on Atlee’s next where he will share the screen with Nayanthara.

