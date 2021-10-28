scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan’s first photo out as Aryan Khan gets bail, AbRam waves to fans from Mannat. See photos

Soon after the court pronounced the bail, advocate Satish Maneshinde who is handling Aryan Khan's case, released a statement. Maneshinde also shared the first photographs of a happy Shah Rukh Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 28, 2021 8:38:57 pm
shah rukh khan aryan khan bailShah Rukh Khan with defence team after Aryan's bail. (Photo: Satish Maneshinde)

Shah Rukh Khan fans rejoiced after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High court on Thursday. Several photos and videos of fans celebrating Aryan’s bail have surfaced from outside SRK’s residence Mannat where they are seen holding banners, bursting crackers and waving at the superstar’s younger son AbRam to express their happiness.

Soon after the court pronounced the bail, advocate Satish Maneshinde who is handling Aryan’s case, released a statement. Maneshinde also shared the first photographs of a happy Shah Rukh Khan along with Aryan’s legal team.

Maneshinde’s statement read, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. No possession, No Evidence, No Consumption, No Conspiracy, Right from the First Moment when he was detained on 2nd Oct 2021 …. Nor is there anything as of now. We are greatful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr Justice Nitin Sambre and granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate. Satish Maneshinde & The Legal Team of Aryan.”

shah rukh khan aryan khan bail Shah Rukh Khan with senior advocate Amit Desai, advocate Satish Maneshinde and defence team. (photo: Satish Maneshinde) A photo of Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan’s legal team. (Photo: Satish Maneshinde)

AbRam was also snapped on the terrace of SRK’s home Mannat, waving to his father’s fans who gathered outside the house after the bail decision was announced.

 

celebration at shah rukh khan house Shah Rukh Khan’s fans outside Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) celebration at shah rukh khan house SRK’s fans burst crackers to celebrate Aryan Khan’s bail. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) celebration at shah rukh khan house Another picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) celebration at shah rukh khan house Shah Rukh Khan’s fans reached his house to congratulate him on Aryan Khan’s bail. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Several Bollywood celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Shruti Seth, R Madhavan, Kubbra Sait and Rahul Dholakia hailed the court’s verdict on social media.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison.

