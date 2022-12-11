Shah Rukh Khan rocks a man bun in his first look from Pathaan’s Besharam Rang, fans ask, ‘Are you really 57?’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s stills from the movie Pathaan keep getting better and better. Shah Rukh recently shared his first look from Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang, in which he can be seen on a boat as he rocks a manbun. The film’s first song is scheduled to be released on December 12.

Fans loved Shah Rukh’s new look from the movie and called him a ‘legend’ and ‘king’. One of the fans said, “Bollywood ka baap aaraha hai pathaan leke,” while another wrote, “Can’t wait my man Shahrukh Khan is coming back after 4 years” and “I was waiting for the gorgeous Pathaan’s look. Can’t wait for tomorrow.”

On Friday, Deepika had shared her first look from the song and the actor was seen in a monokini. Shah Rukh also shared a new still of Deepika from the song on Saturday and wrote, “Mirror mirror on the wall, she’s the most glamorous of them all! Besharam Rang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

According to director Siddharth Anand, SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in the party track. “His chemistry with Deepika in the song is infectious. They are considered one of the all-time biggest on-screen jodis in the history of Hindi cinema, given their massive blockbusters, and this song presents them to their fans and audiences in a way that they have never seen before on screen. I am eagerly awaiting to see the reaction of people when the song drops tomorrow,” he added.

The director spoke about SRK’s body transformation and said, “He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan.”

The film which also stars John Abraham is all set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.