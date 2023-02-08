When Shah Rukh Khan said he doesn’t get scared if his films fail: ‘I came to Mumbai with Rs 1500, wohi leke chala jaaunga’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to acting after a sabbatical of four years with the Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan this year. And as we all know, the YRF movie — which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham — has emerged as a blockbuster success, having minted over a whopping Rs 850 crore worldwide. Khan had taken a break after his films like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero did not work at the ticket counter back-to-back.

But this is something all actors go through — some movies work, and some do not. SRK is not an exception to the rule, and in fact, this had happened to him earlier as well when one of his most special projects, his home production Ra.One failed to perform at the box office. In a video taken from a 2012 interview that has now been uploaded on Instagram by a dedicated Shah Rukh fan page, SRK1000faces, the actor is seen answering this question about workability of films, and his own relevance in an ever-changing world.

Shah Rukh, speaking in a mix of Hindi and English, said, “So the whole idea is ki badshah jo hote hai, wo daulat wale hote hai, main fakir hun. I have never been someone who has believed ‘I need all this’. I have never needed it, main Rs 1500 leke aaya tha, Rs 1500 leke chale bhi jaunga. Itna pyaar kamaya hai aur itna naam kamaya hai, ki you cannot take away the kingship of love that I have. So I don’t get scared at all, ye nahi chali toh ek aur bana lunga. Kahi to chal hi jayengi, itni chali hai 70 movies mein se, toh kuch aur chal jayengi (I have been called Badshah of Bollywood, but Badshahs have a lot of riches. I am an ascetic, a fakir. I came to Mumbai with Rs 1500, and with Rs 1500, I will go back too. I don’t care about that, but I have earned a lot of love and name here, and that cannot be taken away from me. As far as the films are concerned, I don’t get scared. So many of them have worked in the 70 films I have done, so I will make one more. It is bound to work somewhere sometime).”

Fans praised SRK and his philosophy in comments section. One wrote, “Well he was good to his word… with a vengeance!” Another fan simply mentioned, “King Khan.”

Now Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Both are said to release this year.