Tanmay Bhat is ‘making FIFA plans’ with Shah Rukh Khan as they shoot for a promo, see BTS photos

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in a few of Disney+ Hotstar promos where the star hinted at his upcoming OTT debut. Now, comedian Tanmay Bhat has shared a few BTS photos from the shoot on his social media.

Tanmay took to Instagram Tuesday and shared a few photos from the set with a caption that read, “Making FIFA plans with the legend. Double tap if you want this vlog.” Tanmay’s YouTube channel is quite loved by his fans and it looks like we will soon get to see the making of the promo on his channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat)

Disney+ Hotstar shared a few promos with King Khan that teased if he was going to make his debut on the OTT platform. However, it now looks like the series of promos were to just promote the ongoing season of IPL 2021 along with the upcoming Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Pathan where he is sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This film marks SRK’s return to the silver screen as the actor has not appeared in any movie since Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero where he starred alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Apart from Pathan, Shah Rukh is also starring in Atlee’s next where he is sharing the screen with Nayanthara. The shoot of the film has already started. A source close to the project earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “While SRK started working on the film last week, Nayanthara has joined in a couple of days ago. It is also being said that Telugu superstar Rana Dagubatti will play the antagonist in the film and he will join the cast later.”