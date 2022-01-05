Shah Rukh Khan features in new ad with Gauri Khan, fans tag them as ‘cutest couple ever’

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has treated fans to a video that features her with the superstar. The video is an advertisement of a brand that the couple endorses.

As soon as she dropped the clip, fans flooded the comments section with adorable compliments. “Cutest couple ever,” wrote a fan, while another expressed his happiness to see Shah Rukh Khan back on screen. “So beautiful to see you both together! Always stay this blessed and happy,” read another comment.

This is the first time that the audience has seen Shah Rukh in an ad since his son Aryan Khan’s bail in the cruise ship drug-bust case.

Currently, the actor is shooting for Pathan. The film is yet to be announced. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Recently, Salman teased the possibility of him and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up for another project. “We are coming together in Tiger and Pathan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together,” the actor told reporters.

Pathan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first film after 2018 film Zero.