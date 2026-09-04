Shah Rukh Khan feared his fans would reject Swades, film flopped: ‘They’ll miss my magic’

Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Mohan Bhargava in Swades is widely regarded as one of the most restrained and nuanced performances of his career. But according to actor-writer Amin Hajee, who was part of the film’s writing team, Khan was initially concerned about moving away from the larger-than-life persona that audiences associated with him.

Released on December 17, 2004, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades saw Khan play Mohan Bhargava, a NASA project manager who returns to India and gradually becomes involved with the lives of people in a rural village. The film was different from the romantic dramas and entertainers that had come to define Shah Rukh’s image at the time.

Shah Rukh Khan’s reservations about Mohan Bhargava

Hajee, who also played Bagha in Gowariker’s Lagaan, recently recalled Khan’s initial reservations about the character and the film’s understated treatment. In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Hajee said that Shah Rukh was aware that audiences might expect him to bring his trademark charisma and “magic” to the role.

“He was hesitant. He even told me, ‘You guys won’t make me do this?’ (SRK’s signature open-arms gesture). I said, ‘Dude, you’re playing Mohan Bhargava here.’

Hajee recalled SRK expressing concern about how his fans would respond to a subdued version of the superstar.

“I was just a bystander, but Shah Rukh asked me, ‘Amin, are you sure about this?’ I told him, ‘I can only tell you one thing regarding your concern: leave it to Ashutosh. He’s a master of his craft and knows exactly what he’s doing.’ That’s when he said, ‘Amin, my fans expect to see the usual magic I bring to the screen. Don’t you think they’ll miss it?’

Hajee said he responded by drawing a comparison with Aamir Khan’s performance in Lagaan, Gowariker’s previous film.

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“I replied, ‘Do you think audiences watching Lagaan expected Aamir to step out of his usual star persona?’”

According to Hajee, Khan did not argue with the point, but he was concerned. The actor eventually trusted director Ashutosh Gowariker’s vision.

A still from Swades. A still from Swades.

“He didn’t push back, but he was definitely concerned. To me, his ultimate decision to trust Ashutosh speaks volumes about his humility and self-assurance. He essentially said, ‘Alright, you’re taking away what I’m best at, but I’ll trust your instinct.’”

Looking back, Hajee believes Khan’s decision to trust Gowariker ultimately paid off.

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He said, “The final film speaks for itself—I don’t think anyone could have played Mohan Bhargava better than Shah Rukh did. He brought an undeniable charm, style, and charisma to the role.”

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Swades’ box-office failure

At the time of release, Swades had a very different reception at the box office from the reputation it enjoys today. The film didn’t perform well at the box office and collected Rs 16.31 crore in India against a reported budget of Rs 22 crore.

Talking about the subdued initial response, Hajee said, “When Swades was released, my wife was in the hospital with jaundice. We missed the entire first week and couldn’t quite grasp what was happening, though word reached us that the film was performing slowly. We were stunned—how could a movie like this lag!”

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Hajee compared the slow response to the film’s celebrated water sequence.

“Much like the famous train scene where Mohan buys water, the film’s true impact unfolds gradually. Over time, people realised the quiet magic in both the story and its music. It’s like dum biryani—it needs to simmer slowly on low heat to develop its full flavour. Swades swept almost every major award that year, proving to be the ultimate slow burner. In the end, it was entirely Ashutosh’s singular vision that elevated the film to a whole new level.”

Shah Rukh Khan eventually won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film.

Swades is now regarded as a cult classic, while Shah Rukh’s performance is frequently cited among his finest.