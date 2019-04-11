This is Shah Rukh Khan’s new favourite gadget

Toggle Menu
Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed his love for gadgets and is always keen on knowing about the latest products in the market. The latest addition to his collection is Airpods.

Shah Rukh Khan loves playing video games as well. 

Shah Rukh Khan is tech savvy and this is no news for his fans. The actor has often expressed his love for gadgets and is always keen on knowing about the latest products in the market. The latest addition to his collection is Airpods.

The Zero actor took to his Instagram account and shared his review of Apple’s airpods. “@apple ups it’s game with every new product. Don’t use earphones much but these new #Airpods are amazing. Thanks for adding to my collection Apple,” he wrote as he posted a photo of himself with the airpods.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has an entire floor in his Mumbai house Mannat dedicated to gaming gadgets. He loves playing video games and often bonds with his friends and colleagues in the industry over a few gaming sessions.

Not only him, but his younger son AbRam is also often spotted with gadgets. He too is an avid gamer like his father. SRK once shared a photo of AbRam where he is surrounded by gadgets and is watching something on his Ipad. Along with the photo he had written, “Man &Machine…for they shall inherit the Earth…??”

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is travelling with his team Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. He has been cheering for them from the stands whenever possible.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero that also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will soon take part in the Beijing International Film Festival (BIFF) where Zero will close the film festival.

