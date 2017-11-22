Shah Rukh Khan: Farhan and I feel women are extremely superior than us

Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise visit at the Lalkaar concert in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The concert was organised by the Population Foundation of India, Farhan Akhtar’s Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD) and Feroz Abbas.

At the concert, SRK poured his heart out and spoke about the necessity of respecting and accepting women for what they are. He also highlighted that he and Farhan are ‘not considered manly’ because they are gentle and treat women with respect.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Farhan and I are generally not considered manly because we are a bit gentle, quiet, shy and we treat women well, in our hearts, souls and I have been told to say ‘equally’. (But) Farhan and I, and I am sure all the people present here, feel women are extremely superior than us and we are even scared of them. I believe that there is no shame in being scared of a woman, of our daughter, sister, mother, wife and girlfriend.”

Thank u for making me feel like a Rockstar. Ab mujhe koi nahi rok sakta! All my love for #Lalkaar https://t.co/shr6izrXoQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 21, 2017

The superstar then emphasised on the need to realise that any kind of violence against women is undesirable. “I know that all of you here, boys and girls and ladies and gents, believe that violence of any kind is bad and if there is any term as ‘baddest’ then violence against women is even badder and is the baddest thing to happen. Thank you for being here to support this cause.” he said.

The Lalkaar Concert was a part of the ‘Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya- Enough is Enough’ campaign to end violence against women and girls. The king of romance also recited a poem penned by Javed Akhtar.

The concert also saw performances by Farhan Akhtar, Salim-Sulaiman, Armaan Malik, Papon, Neeti Mohan, Harshdeep Kaur, Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar.