‘There’s no one like Shah Rukh Khan,’ says Farah Khan as they dance to Main Hoon Na, watch video

It was 17 years ago that Farah Khan first took the directorial chair and helmed the fan favourite Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. While both SRK and Farah have moved on in their careers, it looks like they are still nostalgic about those Main Hoon Na days.

Farah took to Instagram on Thursday to share a reel of Shah Rukh Khan performing to Main Hoon Na’s popular title track. Farah too appears in the video as SRK strikes his classic pose. The choreographer-director shared the video with the caption, “With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk ♥️ there’s No1 like you.. #mainhoonna #farahkefundays.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Bollywood celebrities couldn’t hold back from complimenting this recreation by Farah and Shah Rukh. Ranveer Singh shared a bunch of heart emojis and wrote, “ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!!” Riteish Deshmukh commented, “All time favourite.” Punit Malhotra shared, “Superbbbb😃😃🙌🏼🙌🏼”

2004 film Main Hoon Na also starred Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao in significant roles. It was Farah Khan’s debut as a director and became one of the biggest hits of the year.

Recently, Farah had also recreated a video with Hrithik Roshan as they shook a leg to Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’s “Ek Pal Ka Jeena.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan last directed the 2014 film Happy New Year which also starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood among others.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018’s Zero. He is presently working on YRF’s Pathan and while the film is yet to be officially announced by the producers, it is rumoured to release in 2022. Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by War fame Siddharth Anand.