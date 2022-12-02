Shah Rukh Khan explains the meaning of Dunki, says the film is about ‘people who want to come back home’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was honoured at the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, spoke about the Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki for the first time. He explained the meaning of Dunki and also shared what the audience can expect from the film.

Talking about Dunki, SRK said that the film would be called ‘Donkey’ in English. But it is titled Dunki as, in India, some people pronounce Donkey as Dunki. Speaking to Deadline, he said, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki… How much to tell you about the story? It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi.”

Shah Rukh further shared that Dunki is “a story of people who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling.” Dunki is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to migrate to countries like Canada and the USA.

But Shah Rukh Khan also clarified that Dunki is a peculiar Rajkumar Hirani movie which mixes humour with emotions. He added, “It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions, and about the country. So, it is a big journey film, and it goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.”

Hirani has earlier directed films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju. His upcoming directorial Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. It is scheduled for a December 2023 release.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he is confident about Dunki being a hit. At the Sharjah International Book Festival, SRK had said that he was sure that his three upcoming films, Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan, would be super hits. “I don’t think I need to be nervous; they are all going to be superhit films,” he said.