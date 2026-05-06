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‘Shah Rukh Khan sent me a very expensive watch’: Shekhar Suman recalls rejecting a ‘big cheque’ for Chalte Chalte
Shekhar Suman recalled how Shah Rukh Khan once gifted him an expensive watch as a gesture of appreciation.
Shah Rukh Khan has long been known for his generosity, with many colleagues in the film industry recalling personal moments where they were touched by his warmth and hospitality. Adding to these stories, Shekhar Suman recently shared an anecdote that highlights the superstar’s thoughtful nature.
‘He sent me a very expensive watch’
In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I remember when Shah Rukh was making Chalte Chalte and he needed my voice for the commentary in the film. So when the teaser came, he called me up directly after that, ‘Hi, it’s Shah Rukh.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Shah Rukh.’ He said, ‘I would want you to come and give your voiceover for this.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll come.’ So I just went across and did that.”
He continued, “And, he sent me a big cheque. And I said, ‘Look, this is between two friends, you know, this is not for money at all.’ But he wouldn’t listen. Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, he sent me a very expensive watch the next time, which I still have. And, it’s a beautiful memento.”
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‘I had that regret in my life..’
Earlier, Shekhar had also revealed that he once had an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas, but could not take it up. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, he said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered me the role of Chunnilal in Devdas but I couldn’t do that at that time. Then Jackie Shroff was cast in the role and it’s good that he did that role. But I had that regret in my life that I couldn’t work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but my wish has been granted in Heeramandi.”
Shekhar Suman was last seen in the web series Heeramandi, while Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his next actioner, King, directed by Siddharth Anand.
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