‘Shah Rukh Khan sent me a very expensive watch’: Shekhar Suman recalls rejecting a ‘big cheque’ for Chalte Chalte

Shah Rukh Khan has long been known for his generosity, with many colleagues in the film industry recalling personal moments where they were touched by his warmth and hospitality. Adding to these stories, Shekhar Suman recently shared an anecdote that highlights the superstar’s thoughtful nature.

‘He sent me a very expensive watch’

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I remember when Shah Rukh was making Chalte Chalte and he needed my voice for the commentary in the film. So when the teaser came, he called me up directly after that, ‘Hi, it’s Shah Rukh.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Shah Rukh.’ He said, ‘I would want you to come and give your voiceover for this.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll come.’ So I just went across and did that.”