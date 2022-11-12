Shah Rukh Khan is confident that Pathaan, Dunki, Jawan will be ‘superhits’: ‘It’s not an arrogant statement’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen in a starring role after a hiatus of over four years. He is looking forward to the release Pathaan, which arrives on January 25, 2023. After that, he has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, both of which are slated for release in 2023. Despite the long gap, the actor said at an event that he is ‘not nervous’. Instead, he is excited to ‘see Shah Rukh Khan back on the silver screen’, just like all his fans.

On Friday, Shah Rukh attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. He was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award at the event and he also interacted with journalist Faye D’Souza there.

These HQ pictures of King Khan from the #SharjahBookFair have our heart ♥️ #ShahRukhKhan #SharjahInternationalBookFair pic.twitter.com/0Nz9DjiPSQ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

On being asked if he is nervous about his upcoming releases, SRK replied, “I don’t think I need to be nervous, they are all going to be superhit films.” He further explained why his statement is not ‘arrogant’. “That’s the belief I sleep with, I wake up with and that’s the belief that makes the 57-year-old me do stunts, and work 18 hours a day. If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like then I won’t be able to do it. So. it’s not an arrogant statement, this is what I like to believe. It’s a child-like belief that ‘look, I have prepared my best, I have done my best I am going to pass with flying colours,'” said Shah Rukh.

The actor recalled how he has had the same self-confidence since he was a child. “I remember acing my mathematics exam. I remember doing very well and as the result, I got 3 out of 100. But I thought I had really done well.” Shah Rukh spoke about the inherent uncertainty surrounding a film’s success. He added, “Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero. Sometimes my efforts come to the fore and there is a Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.”

We can never get enough of watching the iconic SRK pose ♥️ #ShahRukhKhan at #SharjahInternationalBookFair pic.twitter.com/Rrsog8nHDl — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

In his trademark witty fashion, he concluded by saying, “If I may take my name in the third person, I am excited to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen again.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 57th birthday. As a gift for his fans, he released the teaser of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.