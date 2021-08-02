scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘ex coach Kabir Khan’ has a message for real coach of Indian women’s hockey team: ‘Bring some gold’

Shah Rukh Khan starred as Indian women's hockey team coach Kabir Khan in 2007 drama Chak De! India. The Shimit Amin-directed film followed an underdog Indian team's historic win at the Olympics.

August 2, 2021
August 2, 2021 5:18:43 pm
shah rukh khan tokyo olympics indian women hockey teamShah Rukh Khan congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for entering in Olympics semi-finals. (Photo: Express Archive, Sjoerd Marine/Twitter)

In a reel-inspires-real moment, Indian women’s hockey team on Monday scripted history by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time. Fans were of course reminded of Shah Rukh Khan‘s 2007 sports drama Chak De! India, which followed an underdog Indian women’s hockey team’s historic win at the Olympics.

Like in the film, India defeated Australia to enter the semis. Elated at their win, India’s coach Sjoerd Marijne posted on Twitter a picture of himself with the team members from inside a bus. “Sorry family, I coming again later,” the coach wrote alongside the photo. Hours later, superstar Shah Rukh Khan quoted his tweet and wrote in his typical tongue-in-cheek style that the coach can take his time to come back home but return with a gold for a “billion family members”.

Shah Rukh signed off the tweet as his Chak De! India character Kabir Khan, who was the coach to the Indian team. “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

As fans celebrated the actor’s wit, Marijne quoted Shah Rukh’s tweet and quipped, “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.” The Indian women’s hockey team beat three-time champions and world no 2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie on Monday. Several cast members from Chak De! India, including Chitarashi Rawat and Shilpa Shukla, have also congratulated the Indian team.

