Shah Rukh Khan earned his first pay cheque of Rs 50 at a Pankaj Udhas concert: ‘I worked as an usher’

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas has given music lovers many beautiful songs to cherish. Besides releasing his solo albums, the singer also sang Bollywood songs that are carved in the memory of the audience. Some of the chartbusters to his credit are “Chhithhi Aayi Hai”, “Na Kajre Ki Dhar”, “Chandi Jaisa Rang”, “Jiye toh jiye kaise”, and “Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se”. But, not many know that Pankaj Udhas gave Bollywood not only some soulful songs but he also brought actor John Abraham to the fore. Also, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan earned his first salary at a Pankaj Udhas concert.

Udhas signed Abraham for his song “Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se”, which gave the actor a platform to showcase his talent early on in his career. And, this is why the actor holds the singer in high regard. John once told IANS, “I look at sir (Pankaj Udhas) as a mentor because when I came into this industry as a model, the first person who graciously accepted me in his music video was sir.”

The actor had also credited Udhas for his success in the same interview, “With Chupke Chupke, he is the one man who is more than responsible for my success.”

Abraham won the Gladrags Mega Model Manhunt and after featuring in a few music videos during his modelling days, he made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Jism. While the Mahesh Bhatt film was a hit, it was only after the 2004 film Dhoom that Abraham found a place for himself in the Hindi film industry.

Not just Abraham, Pankaj Udhas, unknowingly though, was also the source of Shah Rukh Khan’s first salary. He worked as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert and was paid Rs 50 as salary. He used the money to travel to Agra by train.

In an earlier interview with PTI, while promoting his film Raees, SRK shared, “I have travelled some long distances when I was younger. I did one, when I got my first earning from Pankaj Udhas concert, I was an usher. We got Rs 50, so we went to Taj Mahal, saved money.”

Today, on his 71st birthday, we wish the music maestro a happy birthday.