Shah Rukh Khan dunks Anurag Kashyap’s phone in dal in new ad: ‘Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya’

A week after Shah Rukh Khan teased his supposed OTT venture SRK+, the actor has shared yet another clip regarding the same on social media. As per reports, the OTT venture is actually a promotional campaign for Disney+ Hotstar. More details are expected.

Shah Rukh shared the clip on Twitter and write, “Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya @DisneyPlusHS walon ne 🤬.”

Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya @DisneyPlusHS walon ne 🤬 pic.twitter.com/N2d59xoqcL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 24, 2022

In this clip shared by Zero actor, he appears with his reel manager and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Here, Anurag and SRK are seen relishing a great meal until his reel manager reminds him that they need to come up with better ideas for the superstar’s OTT venture as top web shows hail from Disney+ Hotstar. To which SRK says, that “his name is enough” to be a web sensation.

As all the ideas proposed by Anurag are apparently already on the OTT major, an exasperated SRK dunks his mobile in a bowl of dal, letting out a theatrical ‘sorry’ afterwards.

From what we hear, SRK’s digital debut will be created by Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker has, in the past, expressed his wish to work with the superstar on various occasions calling it, his “dream to work with Shah Rukh”.

Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Karan Johar have congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his supposed digital project.

On the work front Shah Rukh Khan is in Spain, shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is helmed by WAR filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Some new photos of the actor have surfaced on social media, where he is seen flaunting his chiselled physique by sporting eight pack abs and a new hairstyle.