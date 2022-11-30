Shah Rukh Khan wraps up Dunki schedule in Saudi Arabia, shares video: ‘There’s nothing more satisfying…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up a schedule for Dunki in Saudi Arabia. SRK took to Instagram to share a video of himself in a desert, and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for the picturesque locations and warm hospitality.

Shah Rukh captioned his video, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth…”

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan says, “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and the warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew….a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.”

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is booked for December 2023 release. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to migrate to countries like Canada and USA.

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the screens after five years and has booked 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. At the Sharjah International Book Festival, SRK had said that he was sure that all three films would be super hits. “I don’t think I need to be nervous; they are all going to be superhit films.” He explained why his statement is not ‘arrogant’. “That’s the belief I sleep with, I wake up with and that’s the belief that makes the 57-year-old me do stunts, and work 18 hours a day. If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like then I won’t be able to do it. So. it’s not an arrogant statement, this is what I like to believe. It’s a child-like belief that ‘look, I have prepared my best, I have done my best I am going to pass with flying colours,’” said Shah Rukh.