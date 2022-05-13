Shah Rukh Khan obliges Dunki crew members with pictures, fans think he’s pure fire. See pics here

New pictures of actor Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of his upcoming film Dunki have been shared online. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and is slated for a Christmas 2023 release.

Two new pictures of Shah Rukh, posing for photos with crew members next to a vanity van, have been shared on Instagram by his fan clubs. The pictures show the actor wearing sunglasses and a plain T-shirt. According to Pinkvilla, one of the crew members originally shared the picture with the caption, “You are really a Gem, so down toward Earth, hardworking, gentle, loved those Infectious smile nd positive energy that you spread on the set. Being a part of this film Industry it ws always a dream to work wid You, Now I have cherished one of my Dream.”

Fans of the actor dropped fire emojis in the comments section of the Instagram posts. Previously, another picture of Shah Rukh, this time with more crew members and also Rajkumar Hirani, was shared online.

Shah Rukh has been on an acting sabbatical for several years, but is now staging a major comeback. Last seen on the big screen in 2018’s Zero, Shah Rukh will return with director Siddharth Anand’s action film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, followed by Dunki. He has also reportedly begun shooting director Atlee’s as-yet-unannounced new film.

Both Dunki and Pathaan were announced in a grand fashion, with special videos that were posted online after months of speculation about Shah Rukh’s future. Announcing Dunki, Shah Rukh had said in a statement, “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with Dunki. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon.”