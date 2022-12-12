scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan drops unseen picture with Rajinikanth: ‘Happy birthday to the coolest, swaggiest..’

Shah Rukh Khan wished Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday and called him one of the most 'humble' stars.

shah rukh khan, rajinikanthShah Rukh Khan wished Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and posted an unseen picture with Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday. SRK wished the veteran actor and called him the “coolest and humblest star of stars.”

In the picture, Shah Rukh and Rajinikanth are seen sitting beside each other and smiling while holding hands. SRK wrote in the caption, “To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday.”

Fans were all hearts for Shah Rukh Khan’s new post. One of the fans wrote, “Such a beautiful photo. Wishing Rajni sir a very happy birthday… I adore the way you show so much respect and affection to your seniors Shah… you are a beautiful soul and that’s why you are so loved.”

Also Read |Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: At 72, how Thalaivar invalidated his own song Ra Ra Ramaiya from Baashha

The photograph of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth was taken at Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s wedding. A fan commented, “Aawiee …so adorable photo At Nayanthara’s wedding… you are so such a sweet fanboy when it comes to him, and how cutely you always wish him, and this year you have a new photograph & flaunting it like a baby hehe…. Your bond is so cute… he also adores you soo much.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback after five years with Pathaan. The first song from the movie, “Besharam Rang”, was released today and the internet cannot keep calm after seeing SRK’s new avatar. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer. The film also stars Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

