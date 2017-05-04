Shah Rukh Khan drops his baby to school and here’s what happened next

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended TED Talks and enthralled the listeners. Shah Rukh Khan recently attended TED Talks and enthralled the listeners.

Shah Rukh Khan had a casual chat with a fan this morning on Twitter. You will find this thread of conversation interesting and engaging. When a fan spotted Shah Rukh in his car, he couldn’t hide his excitement and took to Twitter and shared, “@iamsrk came for a morning walk.Saw u leaving just 5 minutes back with window glass wide.” Now, we wonder what prompted Shah Rukh to quickly reply this fan’s tweet. The actor did take a note of this fan’s tweet and replied, “Was on way to drop my baby to school. U have a good walk.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh attended TED Talks and enthralled the listeners. The actor gave his insights on life, career and digital era. Shah Rukh spoke, “The present you is brave. The present you is hopeful. The present you is innovative and resourceful. And, of course, the present you is annoyingly indefinable. The future you, has to be like an ageing movie star, who has been made to believe that there is a possibility of a world which is complete, wholly, self-obsessively in love with itself.”

Was on way to drop my baby to school. U have a good walk. https://t.co/NwCGoOVr43 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 4, 2017

Shah Rukh also said that love drives one to excel. The actor said, “I’ve learned that whatever moves you, whatever urges you to create, build, whatever keeps you from failing, whatever helps you survive, is perhaps the oldest and the simplest emotion is known to mankind, and that is love.”

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor ‘loves all’ as Bollywood stars attend Vinod Khanna’s prayer meet

On the work front, Shah Rukh is busy shooting Imtiaz Ali’s next film. The film which also stars Anushka Sharma is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha on August 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd