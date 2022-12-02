Shah Rukh Khan does a motorcycle stunt in new still from Pathaan, see pics

Pathaan is already generating buzz, thanks to its promos, posters and stills featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While audiences and fans wait to watch the high-intensity action film, the makers have released new stills featuring Shah Rukh and the locations where the film was shot.

The latest stills from the movie will give you an adrenaline rush as Shah Rukh is seen jumping over a jeep on his bike. The second picture offers a picturesque view of the Eiffel Tower and Paris city. The third still features a burning four-wheel drive.

8 countries, 3 superstars, 1 film – PATHAAN 💥💥💥

Team Pathaan shot in Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan!

Talking about the action sequences in Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand said, “We were clear that every scene of Pathaan needs to be breathtaking and we meticulously went about planning to achieve this. I remember the pre-production of Pathaan took close to two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we are going to try and raise the bar of action spectacles in India.”

He added, “Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important for Pathaan as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. To achieve that scale and variation in visuals, we went to 8 countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences.”

On Thursday, the makers released a new poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The trio was sporting a tough look and it has only increased the anticipation for the film among fans. Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.