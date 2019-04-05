Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate from University of Law, London

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received an honorary doctorate once again. After the University of Bedfordshire and the University of Edinburgh, SRK received a doctorate in Philanthropy from the University of Law, London during a graduation ceremony held on Thursday for more than 350 students.

The University of Law tweeted the photos of the Badshah of Bollywood and wrote, “Our next Honorary Doctorate goes to actor, producer and philanthropist Shah Rukh Khan (@IamSRK), in recognition of his work in championing human rights, access to justice and crime reduction #ULawGrad #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #ULaw.”

In his acceptance speech, the Zero actor talked about the importance of expressing love and emotions and also said, “The acid attack victims are the bravest women I have met in my life. They have suffered tremendously.” He mentioned the work done by his Meer Foundation which is working towards empowering acid attack survivors. According to the official website of Meer Foundation, their mission is to ‘enable, enhance and encourage – empower women by making them feel appreciated and inspired, and to foster humility, pride and gallantry among the men in their lives.’

King Khan expressed his gratitude towards the University of Law, London as he tweeted, “Thank u for the honour @universityoflaw & my best wishes to the graduating students. It will encourage our team at @MeerFoundation to strive ‘selfishly’ to share more.”

In a statement, the actor said, “I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart. I actively participate with the causes of women empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and basic human rights.”

He added, “I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this honorary doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me.”