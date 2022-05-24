scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan ditches his Pathaan avatar for a clean-shaven look at Delhi event. See photos, video

Shah Rukh Khan entered the stage to the music of Don, and even struck his signature pose, much to the delight of the audience.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 24, 2022 8:05:46 pm
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan was in New Delhi on Tuesday to attend an event. (Photo: Pooja Dadlani/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in New Delhi on Tuesday as the brand ambassador of a consumer durable company. At the event, the actor was seen dressed in a dark suit and white shirt. He paired them with dark glares. SRK was spotted minus his Pathaan beard and the long hair at the event.

Ahead of his grand appearance at the event, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared images of the actor on her social media handles.

srk photos Shah Rukh Khan was in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anuj Bhatia) srk Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entrance. (Express photo by Anuj Bhatia)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pooja captioned the photos, “Delhi Diaries.” Fans were quick to drop heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Actor Richa Chadha wrote, “Haaye,” along with a heart emoji, while celebrity stylist and fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, “Uff,” with a heart emoji. One fan wrote, “Dilliwala Dilwala in Dilli,” while another fan mentioned, “King Khan, we all love you so much.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has YRF movie Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s untitled film in the pipeline.

