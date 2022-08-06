Fans call Shah Rukh Khan ‘Dilli ka launda’ as he dances to Punjabi song ‘Na Ja’. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s fans have been waiting to watch him on screen for years now and while their wait will get over with YRF’s Pathaan, the release of the film is still a few months away. Recently, fans got their dose of SRK’s charm in a video that is being widely circulated on the internet.

The video has SRK dancing to Pav Dharia’s famous track ‘Na Ja’ and he looks completely at ease while dancing to the Punjabi track. Fans were ecstatic to see SRK shake a leg. One of the comments read, “He is so graceful and cute dancing. Even like that his moves are perfect. Love to see him so happy, comfortable and free to be himself. Thank you for posting this.🤗❤” Another fan wrote, “Yep, Dilli ka launda identified ❤️”

“His choreographers all say he can pick up any steps in minutes and I have seen him in enough of these kinds of videos to believe it’s 100% true. He has great rhythm and his body is perfectly formed for dancing. Never looks awkward or gangly,” read another comment.

Shah Rukh’s next film Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie will also have a cameo appearance by actor Salman Khan, Shah Rukh had earlier announced. The film will release on January 25, 2023.

After Pathaan, the actor will be seen in Dunki, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. His third upcoming project Jawan has Atlee as the director. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 30 years in the film industry. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero.