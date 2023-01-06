‘Hayo Rabba’: When Shah Rukh Khan got down on one knee for Diljit Dosanjh, said ‘I love you from the core of my mind’

Diljit Dosanjh can sing, can act and is one of the most recognisable Indian faces all over the globe but if there’s something that his fans love about him, it’s his humble attitude that comes across beautifully in his interviews and even in his stage performances. That’s one quality that he perhaps shares with another global superstar Shah Rukh Khan. So when SRK told Diljit that he loves him, the Lover singer was left blushing.

In 2015, Diljit, a star in his own right at the time, interviewed the team of Dilwale and got a chance to sit across Shah Rukh Khan and speak to him about his career and movies. SRK, being his charming self, thanked the singer for taking the time to sit with him. He said in the PTC Punjabi interview, “Main aapki films dekh chuka hun, main aapka bahut bada fan hun. Aur aap jo acting karte ho, voh extremely world class hai. Main aise hi aapke saamne nahi bol raha (I have seen your films and I am a big fan. The acting you do, is truly world class. I am not just saying this because I’m sitting in front of you).”

Later in the interview, Shah Rukh got down on one knee and held Diljit’s hand and said, “Diljit, I love you from the core of my mind.” Diljit could not stop blushing and just blurted out “Hayo rabba.” SRK also confessed that he hardly gets a chance to interact with a superstar of Diljit’s stature, “Humein bhi bada kam chance milta hai aise superstar se baat karne ka (We hardly get a chance to interact with a superstar).”

Since Diljit is a musician, he shared that his favourite Hindi song from a Shah Rukh Khan film is ‘Haule Haule’ from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Shah Rukh shared that he would have loved to do Jatt & Juliet, one of Diljit’s most famous films, but believes that he is too old for it now. He said, “Mere ko toh voh karni hai Jatt & Juliet. Meri umar badh gayi thodi varna main karna chah raha tha (I want to do Jatt & Juliet. I am older now otherwise I would have loved to do that).”

Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh are yet to collaborate in a film but in 2017, Diljit gave vocals for SRK in Jab Harry Met Sejal’s ‘Raula’.