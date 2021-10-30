scorecardresearch
‘Amazed at Shah Rukh Khan’s dignity, strength and grace in most trying times’: Urmila Matondkar tweets as Aryan Khan returns to Mannat

As Aryan Khan reached home, Shah Rukh Khan's fans and friends from the film fraternity have expressed love and joy on their social media platforms. Urmila Matondkar wrote that a person's true character is revealed under pressure.

Mumbai
October 30, 2021
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

As Aryan Khan reached Mannat on Saturday morning, his home in Mumbai’s Bandra, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and friends from the film fraternity rejoice the 23-year-old’s homecoming. Aryan, dressed in a white T-shirt and donning a black mask, was released from the jail at around 11 am on Saturday. He was seen rushing into a black car escorted by father SRK’s personal bodyguard and aide Ravi Singh.

Many from the film industry congratulated Shah Rukh as his son was released after spending 28 days in jail. The 23-year-old was arrested in drugs bust on the cruise case. Urmila Matondkar appreciated SRK for the way he handled the personal crisis, “Person’s true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless.” Farah Khan Ali also shared Urmila’s tweet and wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan, you rock.”

 

In another tweet, Farah wrote, “The ones that did not stand by @iamsrk in difficult times are the ones that have lost out because there is only one SRK and his heart is the largest heart. May God keep him and his loved ones safe always.”

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “In Bollywood, Diwali has always been reserved for a Khans’s release. This Diwali also Khan got released.”

 

The jail authorities confirmed to media that Aryan Khan’s release procedure was completed around 10.30 this morning, following which the young Khan was allowed to walk out of the jail.

Aryan reunited with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who were waiting outside Arthur Road jail for their son’s exit. As per sources, the family had an emotional reunion with daughter Suhana joining from the US on a video call.

The emotional moment of seeing Aryan return home has melted several hearts, and many supporters of the Khan family have taken to their social media platforms, expressing their love for Aryan and Shah Rukh. The atmosphere outside Shah Rukh’s home was akin to Diwali with fans trying to get a glimpse of the family.

