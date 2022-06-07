‘As expected, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t even thank me for supporting Aryan Khan’: Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha said that as a defender of the truth, he felt that it was his moral duty to stand in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, after he was arrested in connection with a drugs-related case last year. But as expected, the senior actor said, he didn’t receive thanks from Shah Rukh.

In a new interview, Shatrughan Sinha said that he feels vindicated after Aryan was given a clean chit by investigating agencies in the case. In an interview with Nation Next, Shatrughan Sinha was asked if Aryan’s case made him feel concerned as a parent to a famous child. He said in Hindi, “It would be a matter of concern for any parent. The way Aryan was treated, the manner in which negative stories were spun about him… We all feel vindicated today for having supported him, now that he’s been proven to be innocent.”

He continued, “As a parent, I felt Shah Rukh Khan’s pain. Even if he was guilty, instead of rehabilitating him, (they locked him up)… I should also say that, as expected, I didn’t receive a thank you card from Shah Rukh, even though I was maybe the most prominent voice standing up for Aryan in all of Mumbai. But I have a habit of calling a spade a spade, and for standing up for what is right. I stood up against what I believed was an injustice. As far as Shah Rukh is concerned, I didn’t receive any thanks or a thank you card from him.”

He did, however, mention that Aryan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, was very kind to him after he spoke up. But about Shah Rukh, he said, “That’s our personal matter, we are cordial with each other, we’ll resolve whatever needs to be resolved.” Asked if he got in touch with Shah Rukh, he said, “No, absolutely not. Why would I, I don’t need work from him. I don’t need to get in touch with him, in fact, he should have gotten in touch with me. But, to be fair to him, he didn’t ask me for support either.”

Aryan spent several weeks in jail after he was arrested in a drugs bust while boarding a Goa-bound cruise ship last year. He was subsequently granted bail after numerous appeals, but was told to mark attendance at the Narcotics Control Bureau headquarters in Mumbai every week.

Last month, the NCB dropped Aryan and five other from its chargesheet in the case, citing “lack of sufficient evidence” and “shortcomings” in the probe. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs asked the government to probe former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s ‘shoddy investigation’ of the case.