Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s viral photo leaves fans excited for Pathaan

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in Siddharth Anand’s next, Pathaan. The two actors have been shooting for the film at several locations and their photos are making it difficult for fans to wait for the release of Pathaan. A picture of the stars from a restaurant in Spain has now gone viral on social media.
Shah Rukh and Deepika shot for a song in Spain earlier this year. In the viral photo, the two actors are seen posing with the staff of Spain’s Duke restaurant. It was shared on the Instagram page of the restaurant some time back with the caption, “Big Night with a big visit from Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan. Hollywood may have Brad Pitt but India has Shahruk Khan. Śubhakāmanāvāṁ to you @iamsrk and thank you for your visit🇮🇳🙏🏻. #bollywood #incredibleindia #goodtimes.”
As the photo once again did the rounds on social media, fans showered it with love. One of the fans wrote, “Pride of India Shahrukh Khan 🇮🇳.” Another added, “Biggest moviestar in the world.” A user also wrote, “Bollywood’s KING & QUEEN @iamsrk 👑 @deepikapadukone ❤️✨..”
Earlier a source close to the film had said that the song which Deepika and SRK have shot in Spain is a ‘visual spectacle’. Before the song’s shoot, the source said, “No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks.”
Pathaan, also starring John Abraham in a pivotal role, is set for Republic Day 2023 release.
After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in director Atlee’s Jawan. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.
