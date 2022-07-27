scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s viral photo leaves fans excited for Pathaan

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from a restaurant in Spain has now gone viral on social media. The two stars shot for a Pathaan song in Spain.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 10:22:14 am
shah rukh khan pathaan shootShah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had shot for Pathaan in Spain a few months ago. (Photo: dukerestaurant/Instagram)

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in Siddharth Anand’s next, Pathaan. The two actors have been shooting for the film at several locations and their photos are making it difficult for fans to wait for the release of Pathaan. A picture of the stars from a restaurant in Spain has now gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh and Deepika shot for a song in Spain earlier this year. In the viral photo, the two actors are seen posing with the staff of Spain’s Duke restaurant. It was shared on the Instagram page of the restaurant some time back with the caption, “Big Night with a big visit from Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan. Hollywood may have Brad Pitt but India has Shahruk Khan. Śubhakāmanāvāṁ to you @iamsrk and thank you for your visit🇮🇳🙏🏻. #bollywood #incredibleindia #goodtimes.”

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan says he will be biting his nails until Darlings hits screens, Alia Bhatt suggests a manicure post film’s release

As the photo once again did the rounds on social media, fans showered it with love. One of the fans wrote, “Pride of India Shahrukh Khan 🇮🇳.” Another added, “Biggest moviestar in the world.” A user also wrote, “Bollywood’s KING & QUEEN @iamsrk 👑 @deepikapadukone ❤️✨..”

Earlier a source close to the film had said that the song which Deepika and SRK have shot in Spain is a ‘visual spectacle’. Before the song’s shoot, the source said, “No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks.”

Pathaan, also starring John Abraham in a pivotal role, is set for Republic Day 2023 release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...
Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan had explained why he'll never do Hollywood films: 'My English is not good so unless...'

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in director Atlee’s Jawan. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

School jobs scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
Live Updates

School jobs scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning

Two BSF men, part of UN peacekeeping team, killed in Congo

Two BSF men, part of UN peacekeeping team, killed in Congo

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
Despite SC order

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

In a case of 'Cadbury Gems' vs 'James Bond', here's how HC ruled
Trademark dispute

In a case of 'Cadbury Gems' vs 'James Bond', here's how HC ruled

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
Alia: 'Why does having a child have to change my professional life?'

Alia: 'Why does having a child have to change my professional life?'

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Premium
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress
Delhi Confidential

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kriti sanon birthday
Kriti Sanon turns 32: Meet the fitness freak
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement