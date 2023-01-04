Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan trailer to be launched on this date, here’s why it was delayed

The Shah Rukh Khan comeback vehicle Pathaan has been in the news ever since lead star SRK was first spotted filming portions of the feature abroad. And now, the wait for the actor’s die-hard fans is finally coming to a close with a trailer date announcement of Pathaan.

The trailer is said to be unveiled on January 10 on social media. A trade source revealed, “Mark the date. Pathaan’s trailer is being released on Jan 10! The teaser sent internet to a tizzy. So, expect the trailer to cause a meltdown! The visually stunning trailer is a feast for big scale action entertainer lovers. It has stunning action set pieces that will wow you when you see the trailer. Pathaan is a true blue theatrical event film and the trailer will justify that status.”

According to the same insider, the makers had planned to reveal the first trailer two weeks before the film’s release; the Siddharth Anand directorial hits cinemas on January 25. Touted to be an out and out action spectacle, Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War, and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise. Trailers are usually released about a month before film’s release.

The news came days after CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi confirmed that some changes had been suggested in the film. “Certification as per the right category is important and the committee made sure that due care is taken in terms of the film’s age appropriateness for the relevant category. Also the makers have been advised modifications in the film with a balanced and holistic view as per the CBFC guidelines,” he had said in a statement.

In an earlier interview with Faye D’Souza, Shah Rukh had shared that he believes all his upcoming films, including Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan would be hits: “People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don’t think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement–that’s the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it. This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. It’s a child-like belief, that ‘look, I have done my best, prepared my best. I am going to pass with flying colours’.”

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham as the antagonist. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is slated for a January 25 release. It will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil simultaneously.