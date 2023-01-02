Pak singer Sajjad Ali says a new Bollywood song reminded him of his old number, internet thinks it is Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang

Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming feature Pathaan has been embroiled in controversy ever since its release. First, a section of right-wing outfits and a few BJP leaders had issues with the choreography of the number, then discussions were held over the saffron-cloured monokini Deepika had donned in the video. And now Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali has come forward and shared a video of his song “Ab Ke Hum Bichare,” which the internet believes to be the original song from which Besharam Rang composers Vishal-Shekhar have ‘copied’ from.

Sajjad, some time ago, took to Instagram to share a video of himself singing “Hum Bichare” and wrote, “After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!” While the singer has not taken the name of the song which reminded him of his song, users in the comments section were quick to draw comparisons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali)

“This sounds like Besharam Rang from Pathaan,” one user wrote, as another quoted a lyric from Besharam Rang, “Besharam Rung kahan dekha”. Another person commented, “Besharam song based on Sajjad ali music composition Indian always pirate our music composition and they did not even give credit to our Pakistani singers” even as one wrote, “Bollywood should better pay royalty…They hv ruined this song.”

Also Read | Censor wants changes in ‘Pathaan’; Pakistan blockbuster stalled

Pathaan marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of over four years. The Yash Raj Films actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal parts. The film is also said to feature Hrithik Roshan in a cameo, although the makers haven’t confirmed it yet.

Pathaan releases in cinemas on January 25.