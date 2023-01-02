scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Pak singer Sajjad Ali says a new Bollywood song reminded him of his old number, internet thinks it is Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang

Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali has hinted that Pathaan song Besharam Rang has been lifted from his own number "Ab Ke Hum Bichare."

besharam rangMany internet users believe that Pathaan song Besharam Rang has been copied from Sajjad Ali's track. (Photo: Sajjad/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Pak singer Sajjad Ali says a new Bollywood song reminded him of his old number, internet thinks it is Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming feature Pathaan has been embroiled in controversy ever since its release. First, a section of right-wing outfits and a few BJP leaders had issues with the choreography of the number, then discussions were held over the saffron-cloured monokini Deepika had donned in the video. And now Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali has come forward and shared a video of his song “Ab Ke Hum Bichare,” which the internet believes to be the original song from which Besharam Rang composers Vishal-Shekhar have ‘copied’ from.

Sajjad, some time ago, took to Instagram to share a video of himself singing “Hum Bichare” and wrote, “After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!” While the singer has not taken the name of the song which reminded him of his song, users in the comments section were quick to draw comparisons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali)

“This sounds like Besharam Rang from Pathaan,” one user wrote, as another quoted a lyric from Besharam Rang, “Besharam Rung kahan dekha”. Another person commented, “Besharam song based on Sajjad ali music composition Indian always pirate our music composition and they did not even give credit to our Pakistani singers” even as one wrote, “Bollywood should better pay royalty…They hv ruined this song.”

Also Read |Censor wants changes in ‘Pathaan’; Pakistan blockbuster stalled

Pathaan marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of over four years. The Yash Raj Films actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal parts. The film is also said to feature Hrithik Roshan in a cameo, although the makers haven’t confirmed it yet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...

Pathaan releases in cinemas on January 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 11:17 IST
Next Story

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan buys a lavish house in Mumbai at the age of 15: ‘I’m already dreaming bigger’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year in style
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close