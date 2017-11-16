Photo: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘hard day at work’ with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif is making us curious

Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture with actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Shah Rukh Khan is a ladies man and there is no doubt about that. His charm and aura can leave women of any age go weak in their knees. The superstar gave a sense of nostalgia last when he shared a selfie with his yesteryear leading ladies, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor. Then it was known that the photo was clicked on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s next where the stars were shooting for a special song in Shah Rukh’s next with the director. Now, once again the Baadshah of Bollywood has posted a click with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan leading lady Katrina Kaif and his Om Shanti Om lead Deepika Padukone. Along with the photo, the actor has written, “Hard day at work…waltzing with the lovely Katrina & a hug from beautiful Deepika. And they say actors have it easy !!!”

Though SRK didn’t mention the reason which brought him and his two leading ladies back together in the same frame, if reports are to be believed, this might be a shot from his untitled film where he plays a dwarf. While Katrina being a part of the film is confirmed but Deepika’s involvement in the project hasn’t been confirmed by the makers yet. According to the reports, Deepika will have a guest appearance in the movie which also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead. Deepika and Shah Rukh have earlier worked together in movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Billu.

Until now, the list of actors making a special appearance in the movie includes Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor. With such big names being associated with the movie, fans seem to be up for a great cinematic experience.

The film is slated to open in cinemas by the end of 2018.

