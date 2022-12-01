scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham mean business in new Pathaan poster, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and shared a new poster of Pathaan, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh KhanShak Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of Pathaan, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham holding guns. The actioner has been directed by Siddharth Anand and will release on January 25, 2023. The teaser of Pathaan, which released on SRK’s birthday, sees him as a spy who has to face-off against John Abraham, the primary antagonist in the film. Deepika plays his love interest.

The music of the film is expected to release next month. Talking about the music, Siddharth Anand had said, “Pathaan has two spectacular songs, and fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we have decided to give people ample of time to enjoy the songs before the film releases.”

Shah Rukh Khan is starring in three entirely different films next year, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The star had earlier said at the Sharjah Book Fair that he was sure that the films would be ‘super hits’. He had said he wasn’t being arrogant, it was his firm belief. He said, “That’s the belief I sleep with, I wake up with and that’s the belief that makes the 57-year-old me do stunts, and work 18 hours a day. If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like then I won’t be able to do it. So. it’s not an arrogant statement, this is what I like to believe. It’s a child-like belief that ‘look, I have prepared my best, I have done my best I am going to pass with flying colours.”

This would be SRK’s return to films after a gap of five years. He was last seen in the film Zero, which featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

