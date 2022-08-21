Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone arrive in Chennai for Jawan shoot

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on Sunday arrived in Chennai for the shoot of Atlee directorial Jawan.
In a video doing rounds on the internet, Deepika can be seen sporting a dark blue denim jumpsuit. Shah Rukh, meanwhile, kept it casual.
If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone has a cameo in Jawan. She reportedly plays Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in the film.
King Khan #ShahRukhKhan ,#DeepikaPadukone and director #Atlee papped at Chennai airport arrived to resume #jawan shoot
— ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) August 21, 2022
All it takes to brighten my day!
Happy shootings my 💖 #Jawan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/6LWEQB5TBZ
— Mina Zachariou 🇬🇷 (@mina_zachariou) August 21, 2022
Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”
The teaser of Jawan had everyone hooked with Shah Rukh bandaged in bruises by the end of it. The movie is all set to hit theatres on June 2, 2023 and will be released in five languages
Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Dunki. For Deepika, apart from Pathaan, she has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.
