Shah Rukh Khan’s fans bring his birthday party to theatres as they sing and dance while watching DDLJ. Watch inside videos

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, cinema chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis screened his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge in 18 cities. Videos and pictures from the screenings have surfaced on the internet, as fans took the celebrations inside the theatres. The star’s diehard admirers went wild as they honoured King Khan’s most beloved movie by dancing, cheering, whistling, and hooting during some of the most popular scenes.

fell in love again with #DDLJ. don’t remember when was the last time i saw 3hr 9 min movie which feels like 5 hours and am still not annoyed with. pic.twitter.com/vdOJ0aW3lf — Harsh (@harshhwardhan) November 3, 2022

This is genuine everlasting craze which was there is there and will be there for times ahead, #DDLJ‘s legacy will live on foreverpic.twitter.com/08GQr8F6h7 — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) November 3, 2022

Yesterday, PVR Delhi screened DDLJ occassion of @iamsrk‘s birthday. It was just a giant party – everyone danced, and sang, and yelled lines loudly. Reminded me how eternal our love for SRK is. (Also the first time I’ve ever seen a Hindi film received like a Tamil film.) pic.twitter.com/AFB0byijqp — Hamsini Hariharan (@HamsiniH) November 3, 2022

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan told IANS, “DDLJ has been an extremely special film for me. I am grateful for all the love I have been receiving over the years for the film. Bringing it back on my birthday just makes it more special. Thank you!” Fans tagged the moment as ‘giant party’ and also yelled SRK’s lines loudly in the theatres.

DDLJ was first released in 1995. The film also stars Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi and Anupam Kher. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film won 10 Filmfares and a National Award.

Hundreds of fans also made a pilgrimage to Shah Rukh’s Mumbai mansion to catch a glimpse of him in person. The star made public appearances twice on his big day, as he waved at the sea of fans outside his house.

As reported by Box Office India, even though the film was re-released in a limited number screens, it managed to collect Rs 25 Lakhs. Shah Rukh has interesting projects lined up and will next be seen in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.