Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in black as she parties with friends, Navya Naveli and Ananya Panday call her ‘prettiest person’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is already a social media celeb. The star kid, who recently turned 21, has left not just her fans and followers, but even her best friends from Bollywood swooning. Suhana, on Wednesday, posted a new click in black which soon went viral.

Wearing a black dress, the photo is presumably from a party Suhana attended with her friends in TAO Downtown Restaurant in New York City. While actor Ananya Panday wrote “Wait whaaaat.” She added, “You’re like the prettiest person ever.” Navya Naveli Nanda commented “OH HELLO.”

Others like Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Deanne Panday, Rameet Sandhu and Natasha Poonawalla also dropped emojis. We also got hold of Suhana’s clicks from her friends’ accounts who partied with her. Check out some more pictures of the young girl.

Photos from Suhana’s birthday celebrations also grabbed eyeballs recently. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter was seen enjoying by the pool with her friends.

Few days back, Suhana posted a throwback video with her younger brother AbRam, wishing him on his birthday. AbRam turned eight on May 27.

Suhana is quite a regular on Instagram and often gives a sneak peek into her personal life and many talents. She was seen jamming on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” in her New York classroom, in a video she posted this week.

Suhana is currently in New York with her mother and brother Aryan Khan. She is completing her film studies at the Tisch School of the Arts of New York University.